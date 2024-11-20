Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan’s imports from India jump amid cricket deadlock

LAHORE – Pakistan’s imports from neighbouring country India have recorded an increase for the fourth time in the first eight months of the current coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Reports said imports from India saw a 46% year-on-year increase, reaching a value of $35.8 million in October 2024, compared to 24.5 million dollars during the same period in last year.

In September 2024, imports from India increased by 45% year-on-year, and in August, there was 5% increase.

It is important to note that Pakistan suspended trade with India in August 2019 following the revocation of the special status of occupied Kashmir. However, government sources state that later Pakistan eased the trade restrictions with India, allowing trade in life-saving medicines between the two countries.

The development comes as India has denied permission to its cricket team for travelling to Pakistan to participate in the Champions Trophy 2025 despite Islamabad’s assurance that it was ready to address the concerns if any.

A day earlier, Indian stopped its blind cricket team from travelling to Pakistan for Blind T20 World Cup, a mega cricket event for the differently able players.

India withdraw from Blind T20 World Cup scheduled in Pakistan

