Karachi’s teen girl raped by father’s friend; suspect arrested

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi saw another disturbing incident of sexual violence as a 15-year-old girl has been raped by her father’s friend.

Reports in local media said the suspect has been arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Korangi area of the port city.

The girl narrated her ordeal, and the family then lodged an official complaint about the crime. Station House Officer (SHO), Malik Amir, stated that the accused man, Pervaiz, is a friend of the victim’s father.

The culprit went into hiding due to fear of arrest but was nabbed during raids. Medico-legal and other processes are underway.

In recent past, a similar incident was reported earlier this year in Karachi, where another young girl was raped by quack doctor in Surjani Town area of Karachi.

The residents handed over the alleged rapist to the police after meting out punishment to him, as the public often does in Karachi these days, allegedly due to a perception of injustice and police tactics that benefit criminals.

Child sexual abuse remains one of the widespread issues, with many cases involving family members or acquaintances.

