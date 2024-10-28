Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Nurse foils rape bid by sending live location to lady doctor in Muzaffargarh

MULTAN – A nurse of a private hospital foiled a rape and murder bid after police officials traced her location, which she had shared with a lady doctor after finding the rickshaw driver suspicious.

Police said the incident took place on Sunday night when the nurse took a rickshaw near Kachahri chowk to go to her home.

When the rickshaw driver intentionally got on a wrong road, the nurse sent her live location to a lady doctor, who later shared it with police and sought help.

The driver and another person were trying to rape the medical staff by tying her hands near Mondka bypass when police official reached the spot.

The suspects fled the scene after the cops fired in the air to threaten the culprits.

Police have registered a case against two suspects for attempt to rape and murder while the rickshaw has been impounded.

Police said raids are being conducted at different places to arrest the suspects.

