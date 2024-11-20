Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

12 soldiers martyred, six terrorists killed as attack on Bannu check post repulsed

RAWALPINDI – Twelve soldiers were martyred and six terrorists were killed in an attack on a joint check post in in general area MaliKhel in Bannu District, said military’s media wing on Wednesday.

The militants attempted to attack the check post on 19 November 2024. In ensuing fire exchange, six terrorists were killed. The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by own troops, which forced the militants to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the post.

The suicide blast led to collapse of portion of perimeter wall and damaged the adjoining infrastructure, resulting in martyrdom of twelve brave sons of soil that include ten soldiers of the security forces and two soldiers of Frontier Constabulary.

Sanitization operation is being conducted in the area and the perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice. Security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.

On Tuesday, the Pakistan army said eight terrorists were also killed in clashes in the Tirah valley of the Khyber tribal district.

