Chicken meat, eggs prices move up ahead of Christmas, New Year

LAHORE – Chicken meat and eggs prices continued to increase in Lahore and other cities ahead of Christmas and New Year.

The city administration has jacked up the chicken meat price by Rs7 per kilogram with new price reach Rs482 per kg as compared to previous day’s rate of Rs475.

The price of live broiler chickens has also increased by Rs 5, with the wholesale price now standing at Rs319 per kilogram and the retail price at Rs333 per kg.

Additionally, the price of eggs has increased by Rs1 in the government rate list, following a similar increase yesterday. The price of eggs per dozen has now reached Rs327.

In Multan, the wholesale price of live broiler chicken stands at Rs309 per kg, while the retail price is Rs323 per kg.

The price of chicken meat per kilogram stands at Rs465, and the price of eggs per dozen remains at Rs324.

Meanwhile, the government claimed that the country’s inflation rate has dropped to the lowest point of last six and half years.

In the first five months of current financial year, the average inflation receded from 28.62 percent to 7.88 percent reaching its lowest point of 4.9 percent last month.

On an annual basis, the inflation rate in urban areas has declined to 5.2 percent.