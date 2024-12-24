Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Earthquake tremors shake Swat and nearby areas for second consecutive day

Earthquake Tremors Shake Swat And Nearby Areas For Second Consecutive Day

SWAT –  Swat Valley, including Mingora and its surrounding regions, experienced tremors for the second consecutive day, sparking concerns among residents.

According to the Seismological Center in Islamabad, the earthquake registered a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale. The tremors originated at a depth of 225 kilometers beneath the earth’s surface. The epicenter was located in the border region shared by Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan.

It is noteworthy that similar tremors of 4.2 magnitude were recorded in the same region a day earlier. On that occasion, the earthquake had a depth of 165 kilometers, with its epicenter also traced to the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Tajikistan border area.

No casualties or significant damage have been reported so far, but residents remain on high alert due to the recurring seismic activity.

Authorities and disaster management teams continue to monitor the situation closely, urging citizens to remain vigilant and prepared in case of aftershocks.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

