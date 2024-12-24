Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

At least 12 people killed in blast in Turkiye’s Karesi

ISTANBUL – At least 12 people were killed and four others injured on Tuesday in a blast at an explosives manufacturing plant in the Karesi district of Balikesir, Turkiye.

The local governor confirmed the incident, adding that there was no suspicion of sabotage.

“There is information that 12 of our citizens died in the explosion that occurred in the factory in Karesi district,” Balıkesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu was quoted by international media as having said.

He said the blast occurred in a portion of the factory where capsules are manufactured, adding that the building has collapsed. He said rescue officials have reached the spot.

Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Meanwhile, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz expressed sorrow over loss of lives in the explosion.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Latest

