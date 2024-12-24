Gold prices dip in Pakistan – Check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold prices registered a decline in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday in line with dropping international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold prices plunged by Rs800 to settle at Rs272,600.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs685 to reach Rs233,711 in the local market.

The bullion rates in the international market also recorded a slight decline as per ounce was traded at $2,614 after a decrease of $6.

A day earlier, gold prices remained unchanged in the country as it was sold for Rs273,400 in the local market.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost its gaining streak on Tuesday as the KSE-100 index plunged by 1,509.61 points to close at 112,414.80.

During the intraday trading, the stock market reached highest ever level of 115,036.49 points but it later hit the reverse gear, losing over 1,500 points.