Gold prices dip in Pakistan – Check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold prices registered a decline in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday in line with dropping international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold prices plunged by Rs800 to settle at Rs272,600.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs685 to reach Rs233,711 in the local market.

The bullion rates in the international market also recorded a slight decline as per ounce was traded at $2,614 after a decrease of $6.

A day earlier, gold prices remained unchanged in the country as it was sold for Rs273,400 in the local market.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost its gaining streak on Tuesday as the KSE-100 index plunged by 1,509.61 points to close at 112,414.80.

During the intraday trading, the stock market reached highest ever level of 115,036.49 points but it later hit the reverse gear, losing over 1,500 points.

Chicken meat, eggs prices move up ahead of Christmas, New Year

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 24 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278 279.7
Euro EUR 288.35 291.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347.4 350.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.65 743.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.6 197
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.01 905.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.37 157.37
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 719.5 728
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 24.92 25.22
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

