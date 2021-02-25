Pakistan joins Madrid System of Trademark in landmark achievement

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has joined the Madrid system of Trademark after years of efforts and hard work of the Intellectual Property Organization.

Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Khalil-ur-Rehman Hashmi deposited the instrument of accession to the Madrid Protocol with Daren Tang, Director General, World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), in Geneva, said a press release issued by IPO.

President Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, signed the succession to the Madrid Protocol instrument which paved the way to become the 108th country in the world that joined the Madrid System of Trademark.

IPO-Pakistan started initial work on this document in 2013 and since then it has gone through massive consultations and held a wide range of meetings with stakeholders, which ultimately paved the way to become part of the Madrid System.

The Trademark holders of Pakistan will be able to protect their trademarks in more than 100 countries by filing a single application at WIPO whereby facilitating ease of doing business. The business community of other countries will also be able to get the protection of their Trademarks in Pakistan by using the Madrid route. It is a win-win situation for traders of both Pakistan and its trading partners to get the protection of intellectual property rights to promote genuine businesses in their markets as well as instilling confidence in potential foreign investors.