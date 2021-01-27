Pakistan secures GI tag for its Basmati
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday received the geographical indicator (GI) tag for its Basmati.
The country has obtained the geographical indicator tag for its Basmati through inter-provincial and public-private cooperation which will strengthen its case against India in the European Union.
Earlier, India had attempted to block Pakistan’s trade in the European Union by declaring its Basmati as geographically original.
Pakistan had challenged the claim and, by registering its own geographical indicator for Basmati, it would claim the same protection of its Basmati in the European Union as India.
