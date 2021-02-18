Roshan Digital initiative – PM Imran lauds overseas Pakistanis as remittances cross $500mn mark
Web Desk
02:10 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday praised the 'Roshan Digital Account' initiative, as the remittances through the use of the platform reached the $500 million milestone.

Speaking at a ceremony in the federal capital, the premier said that economies across the world suffered losses amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but Pakistan was the only country where the economy went in a positive direction.

Khan stressed the importance of tapping the market of overseas Pakistanis; he called them an asset.

He maintained that an important initiative by the government that will bring growth to the economy is the Roshan Digital Account, and we need to tap foreign markets, as there is a huge potential in there.

PM also stressed that State Bank needs to come up with a focused advertising campaign to attract people living abroad.

Speaking about inflation, he said when fuel prices hike, everything else becomes expensive.

The Prime Minister also mentioned ‘record improvement’ in exports in the last two years which is evident from the growing textile zones in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and other parts of Pakistan.

