PM Imran thanks expats as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account crosses $200mn

Web Desk
10:49 AM | 24 Dec, 2020
PM Imran thanks expats as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account crosses $200mn
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday has expressed gratitude to the overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response on ‘Roshan Digital Account’.

Taking it to Twitter, the premier termed expats as the country’s great asset. The funds sent by the overseas Pakistanis have crossed $200 million mark yesterday, he added.

The tweet said,’ I want to thank our great asset, Overseas Pakistanis. MashaAllah funds sent by them through #RoshanDigitalAccounts created by SBP crossed $200 mn yesterday. The pace is accelerating: first $100 mn came in 76 days & the next $100 mn came in only 28 days.’

On December 9, Roshan Digital Account received its highest-ever single day remittance of US$ 7.70 million.

‘No one should come unprepared into power,’ ... 06:37 PM | 22 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday once again admitted his lack of understanding of ...

The State Bank of Pakistan also tweeted that funds remitted through Roshan Digital Accounts crossed the $200 million mark. Since the launch of the initiative three months ago, over 59,000 accounts have been opened by overseas Pakistanis in 91 countries, the tweet added.

More From This Category
Pakistan Army soldier martyred during IBO in ...
10:25 AM | 24 Dec, 2020
Pakistan records 111 more COVID-19 fatalities, ...
09:58 AM | 24 Dec, 2020
Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Indian ...
09:35 AM | 24 Dec, 2020
PM Imran to sign $4.5 billion railway project ...
12:03 AM | 24 Dec, 2020
Family buries wrong body as two coffins exchanged ...
11:42 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
Trans dancer sexually abused, tortured and filmed ...
10:44 PM | 23 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle under fire for ‘deplorable’ behavior with the royal ...
11:09 AM | 24 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr