PM Imran thanks expats as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account crosses $200mn
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday has expressed gratitude to the overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response on ‘Roshan Digital Account’.
Taking it to Twitter, the premier termed expats as the country’s great asset. The funds sent by the overseas Pakistanis have crossed $200 million mark yesterday, he added.
The tweet said,’ I want to thank our great asset, Overseas Pakistanis. MashaAllah funds sent by them through #RoshanDigitalAccounts created by SBP crossed $200 mn yesterday. The pace is accelerating: first $100 mn came in 76 days & the next $100 mn came in only 28 days.’
I want to thank our great asset, Overseas Pakistanis. MashaAllah funds sent by them through #RoshanDigitalAccounts created by SBP crossed $200 mn yesterday. The pace is accelerating: first $100 mn came in 76 days & the next $100 mn came in only 28 days. https://t.co/sEe2wiOYrG— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 24, 2020
On December 9, Roshan Digital Account received its highest-ever single day remittance of US$ 7.70 million.
The State Bank of Pakistan also tweeted that funds remitted through Roshan Digital Accounts crossed the $200 million mark. Since the launch of the initiative three months ago, over 59,000 accounts have been opened by overseas Pakistanis in 91 countries, the tweet added.
Funds remitted through #RoshanDigitalAccounts are accelerating and crossed $200 mn. Since launch 3 months ago, 59.7k accounts have been opened by Overseas Pakistanis in 91 countries. Last $100 mn came in just 28 days. To know more about RDA, click: https://t.co/vOxEvdpNTP— SBP (@StateBank_Pak) December 24, 2020
