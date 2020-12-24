Gal Gadot confirms she was part of WarnerMedia’s ‘Justice League’ investigation

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot admitted that she took part and provided testimony for WarnerMedia’s investigation into misconduct on the set of “Justice League.”

During an interview for the Variety and iHeart podcast ‘The Big Ticket, the star spoke, “I know they’ve done a very thorough investigation, even just by how much time I spent with them.”

On December 11, WarnerMedia said that it had concluded its investigation into the set of ‘Justice League.’ However, WarnerMedia has not disclosed its findings or what the ‘remedial action’ entails.

Gadot said that she isn’t aware of anything. “I don’t know what that means either,” she said, adding, “I’m curious to know what’s going to be the outcome.”

Earlier in August, an investigation was launched after ‘Justice League’ star Ray Fisher went public with allegations that director Joss Whedon and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg engaged in misconduct on the set.

Fisher tweeted a statement he received from WarnerMedia around the conclusion of the investigation. The statement read, “WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for its employees and partners.”

The following was relayed to me on behalf of @WarnerMedia at 5pm EST today: - The investigation of Justice League is now complete. - It has lead to remedial action. (Some we’ve seen, and some that is still to come.) 1/3 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) December 12, 2020

In July, Fisher tweeted that he found Whedon’s treatment of the cast and crew “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.” He also said that former Warner Bros. Co-president of Production Berg and former DC Entertainment President and Chief Creative Officer Johns, who were also producers on the movie enabled the behavior.”

Whedon has refused to comment on Fisher’s claims. He said in July that it was “categorically untrue that we enabled any unprofessional behavior.”

Gal Gadot told the Los Angeles Times that she didn’t shoot with Fisher, but “I had my own experience with (Whedon), which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups, and they took care of it. But I’m happy for Ray to go up and say his truth.”