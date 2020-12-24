Gal Gadot confirms she was part of WarnerMedia’s ‘Justice League’ investigation
Web Desk
11:16 AM | 24 Dec, 2020
Gal Gadot confirms she was part of WarnerMedia’s ‘Justice League’ investigation
Share

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot admitted that she took part and provided testimony for WarnerMedia’s investigation into misconduct on the set of “Justice League.”

During an interview for the Variety and iHeart podcast ‘The Big Ticket, the star spoke, “I know they’ve done a very thorough investigation, even just by how much time I spent with them.”

On December 11, WarnerMedia said that it had concluded its investigation into the set of ‘Justice League.’ However, WarnerMedia has not disclosed its findings or what the ‘remedial action’ entails.

Gadot said that she isn’t aware of anything. “I don’t know what that means either,” she said, adding, “I’m curious to know what’s going to be the outcome.”

Earlier in August, an investigation was launched after ‘Justice League’ star Ray Fisher went public with allegations that director Joss Whedon and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg engaged in misconduct on the set.

Fisher tweeted a statement he received from WarnerMedia around the conclusion of the investigation. The statement read, “WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for its employees and partners.”

In July, Fisher tweeted that he found Whedon’s treatment of the cast and crew “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.” He also said that former Warner Bros. Co-president of Production Berg and former DC Entertainment President and Chief Creative Officer Johns, who were also producers on the movie enabled the behavior.”

Whedon has refused to comment on Fisher’s claims. He said in July that it was “categorically untrue that we enabled any unprofessional behavior.”

Gal Gadot told the Los Angeles Times that she didn’t shoot with Fisher, but “I had my own experience with (Whedon), which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups, and they took care of it. But I’m happy for Ray to go up and say his truth.”

More From This Category
Moin Akhter remembered on 70th birth anniversary
02:15 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle under fire for ...
11:09 AM | 24 Dec, 2020
Farhan Saeed dismisses separation rumors, saying ...
05:51 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
Fahad Mirza's ancestral background goes all the ...
04:05 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
This US rapper just gave his mom $1m and a ...
02:50 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
Bakhtawar-Mahmood's wedding card goes viral; Know ...
11:49 AM | 23 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Moin Akhter remembered on 70th birth anniversary
02:15 PM | 24 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr