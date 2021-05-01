PM, President vow to ensure labour class welfare in Pakistan
Web Desk
10:51 AM | 1 May, 2021
PM, President vow to ensure labour class welfare in Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message on the International Labour Day reiterates that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government is committed to improving the working and living conditions of the workers in Pakistan.

The premier said we are fully committed to providing a better work environment, provision of housing and education facilities, and extending health coverage to all labours and their families.

Labour Day reminded us of the sacrifices, bravery and commitment of the workers, who laid down their lives for upholding their fundamental rights and for a fair working environment. The day symbolises the dignity of labour and at the same time, it also provides us an opportunity to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of our labour, both inland and abroad, towards nation-building, PM added.

Khan further added that our government is fully aware of the challenges COVID-19 situation and our policy of striking a balance between the lives and the livelihoods is aimed at enabling the workforce to have sufficient earning for their families during the pandemic.

PM Imran announces to launch 'no one go to bed ... 10:09 PM | 10 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Sunday that the government is going to launch an ambitious ...

In his message, President Dr Arif Alvi also urged workers and employers of the country to come forward and play their role in making Pakistan a symbol of efficiency, cooperation and progress.

We reaffirm our resolve to continue our efforts for the dignity of labour and pay tribute to their valiant and heroic struggle for their fundamental rights.

More From This Category
Pakistan reports 4,696 new cases, 146 deaths amid ...
10:03 AM | 1 May, 2021
PM Imran underlines importance of strong economic ...
11:47 PM | 30 Apr, 2021
Pakistan responds to EU Parliament’s resolution ...
08:45 PM | 30 Apr, 2021
Pakistan awards first-ever PhD in nursing
08:01 PM | 30 Apr, 2021
Hungary wishes to upgrade economic partnership ...
04:54 PM | 30 Apr, 2021
Pakistan seeks consular access to Dr Aafia ...
04:23 PM | 30 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ahsan Khan’s show fined for using animals as prop
11:28 PM | 30 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr