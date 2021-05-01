PM, President vow to ensure labour class welfare in Pakistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message on the International Labour Day reiterates that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government is committed to improving the working and living conditions of the workers in Pakistan.
The premier said we are fully committed to providing a better work environment, provision of housing and education facilities, and extending health coverage to all labours and their families.
Labour Day reminded us of the sacrifices, bravery and commitment of the workers, who laid down their lives for upholding their fundamental rights and for a fair working environment. The day symbolises the dignity of labour and at the same time, it also provides us an opportunity to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of our labour, both inland and abroad, towards nation-building, PM added.
Khan further added that our government is fully aware of the challenges COVID-19 situation and our policy of striking a balance between the lives and the livelihoods is aimed at enabling the workforce to have sufficient earning for their families during the pandemic.
PM Imran announces to launch 'no one go to bed ... 10:09 PM | 10 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Sunday that the government is going to launch an ambitious ...
In his message, President Dr Arif Alvi also urged workers and employers of the country to come forward and play their role in making Pakistan a symbol of efficiency, cooperation and progress.
We reaffirm our resolve to continue our efforts for the dignity of labour and pay tribute to their valiant and heroic struggle for their fundamental rights.
- PM, President vow to ensure labour class welfare in Pakistan10:51 AM | 1 May, 2021
- Evolving for the Better: SmartThings Ecosystem Gives Galaxy Users ...10:08 AM | 1 May, 2021
- Pakistan reports 4,696 new cases, 146 deaths amid Covid-19 surge10:03 AM | 1 May, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-May-01-Updated 10:00 ...09:32 AM | 1 May, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 01 May 202108:20 AM | 1 May, 2021
- El Risitas – Viral ‘Spanish laughing guy’ dead at 6509:40 PM | 30 Apr, 2021
- Aamir Liaquat’s 'third wife' threatens to leak his nudes10:49 PM | 30 Apr, 2021
- Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui apologises for violating SOPs06:43 PM | 30 Apr, 2021
- Tips to follow when walking for weight loss08:11 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021