PM Imran announces to launch 'no one go to bed hungry' programme in discussion with digital broadcasters (VIDEO)
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Sunday that the government is going to launch an ambitious programme 'no one go to bed hungry' under Ehsas initiative to support the downtrodden.
He shared the plan while interacting with digital media publishers and broadcasters in Islamabad, adding that information technology is being used to compile data of backward areas for this program.
The prime minister said that PTI government has focused the socio economic development of Balochistan to drive the citizens of the province out of extreme poverty.
He highlighted that Pakistan is passing through a defining moment and the social media has a great role in setting new standard of morality by exposing the looters.
"وسائل محدود ہیں لیکن ویلتھ کریشن کر کے بڑا حصہ تعلیم پر صرف کریں گے۔"— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 10, 2021
وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان کی ڈیجیٹل میڈیا کے نمائندوں سے گفتگو#PMIKonDigitalMedia pic.twitter.com/8waDnFR2tb
Talking about education sector, the premier said that the government is also working tirelessly to introduce uniform syllabus with an aim to integrate the nation.
He further said his government is providing health facilities through Insaf Health Card and incentives to the private hospitals in far-flung areas are being given so that people living away from the main urban centers can get quality health services, reported the state broadcaster.
PM Khan said that Naya Pakistan Housing project is another initiative which aims at providing affordable residence to the poor segment of the society.
Stressing on broadening the tax net, he said only two million out of 220 million population of Pakistan are tax filers and just 3,000 of them give 70 percent of the total tax collection.
Replying to a question, he said the government is introducing electrical vehicles in the country to mitigate the pollution.
PM Imran thanks overseas Pakistanis for yet ... 09:25 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked overseas Pakistanis for yet another record-breaking month of ...
- 'Black Boxes' – Indonesia says located wreckage of crashed plane; ...10:33 PM | 10 Jan, 2021
- PM Imran announces to launch 'no one go to bed hungry' programme in ...10:09 PM | 10 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan launches first polio vaccination drive in 202109:51 PM | 10 Jan, 2021
- Power breakdown in Pakistan – Seven officials suspended over ...09:31 PM | 10 Jan, 2021
- British prison officer jailed for affair with Pakistani inmate09:08 PM | 10 Jan, 2021
- Jinnah a ‘Faithful, great leader and Turkish friend' – Ertugrul ...03:03 PM | 10 Jan, 2021
- 'Cobra' – India's Irfan Pathan makes acting debut as Interpol ...10:06 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
- Celebs celebrate Trump’s exile from Twitter08:42 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021