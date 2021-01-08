PM Imran thanks overseas Pakistanis for yet another record-breaking month of remittances

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked overseas Pakistanis for yet another record-breaking month of remittances of 2.4 billion dollars last month.

The premier said in a tweet on Friday that for the first time in Pakistan, remittances have been above two billion for six consecutive months.

I want to thank our overseas Pakistanis for yet another record-breaking month of remittances in Dec: $2.4 bn. MashaAllah, 1st time in Pakistan remittances have been above $2 bn for 6 consecutive months. Total for 6 months of this fiscal year $14.2 bn - a 24.9% growth over last yr — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 8, 2021

The PM said total remittances for six months of current fiscal year were recorded 14.2 billion dollars, which is 24.9 percent growth over last year.