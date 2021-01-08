PM Imran thanks overseas Pakistanis for yet another record-breaking month of remittances
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked overseas Pakistanis for yet another record-breaking month of remittances of 2.4 billion dollars last month.
The premier said in a tweet on Friday that for the first time in Pakistan, remittances have been above two billion for six consecutive months.
I want to thank our overseas Pakistanis for yet another record-breaking month of remittances in Dec: $2.4 bn. MashaAllah, 1st time in Pakistan remittances have been above $2 bn for 6 consecutive months. Total for 6 months of this fiscal year $14.2 bn - a 24.9% growth over last yr— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 8, 2021
The PM said total remittances for six months of current fiscal year were recorded 14.2 billion dollars, which is 24.9 percent growth over last year.
- PM Imran thanks overseas Pakistanis for yet another record-breaking ...09:25 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Act against NGOs involved in disinformation campaign, Pakistan urges ...08:55 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Machh massacre: Major highways blocked amid Pakistan clashes as ...08:26 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Priyanka Chopra criticised for breaking COVID-19 protocols during ...07:51 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- PCB announces schedule for PSL 2021 – Here’s when and where the ...07:22 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Yasra Rizvi and Yumna Zaidi's Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi is about human ...05:28 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Anushka Sharma lashes out on Indian media for invading privacy04:23 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Guru Randhawa sparks engagement rumours by sharing pictures with ...02:54 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021