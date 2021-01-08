PM Imran thanks overseas Pakistanis for yet another record-breaking month of remittances
Web Desk
09:25 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
PM Imran thanks overseas Pakistanis for yet another record-breaking month of remittances
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked overseas Pakistanis for yet another record-breaking month of remittances of 2.4 billion dollars last month.

The premier said in a tweet on Friday that for the first time in Pakistan, remittances have been above two billion for six consecutive months.

The PM said total remittances for six months of current fiscal year were recorded 14.2 billion dollars, which is 24.9 percent growth over last year.

More From This Category
Act against NGOs involved in disinformation ...
08:55 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
Machh massacre: Major highways blocked amid ...
08:26 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
Pakistan’s first coronavirus vaccine centre ...
06:26 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
CCPO Office cancels all police transfers by Umar ...
03:55 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
Pakistan jails Zakiur-ur-Rehman Lakhvi for 15 ...
03:23 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
Three Pakistanis sentenced to death for blasphemy ...
04:53 PM | 8 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Priyanka Chopra criticised for breaking COVID-19 protocols during London salon visit
07:51 PM | 8 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr