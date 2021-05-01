Pakistan cuts int’l flights by 80 percent as Covid-19 cases surge
Web Desk
11:54 AM | 1 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Saturday announced a major cut in incoming international flights as the third wave of novel coronavirus intensifies in the country.

According to the issued guidelines from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), international air travel from May 4 to May 20, as inbound air traffic, will remain at 20 percent amid high virus prevalence around the globe.

Pakistan’s top monitoring body has also notified that the flight plan will be reviewed on May 18. It further added that all passengers coming to Pakistan from abroad must show a PCR negative test report 72 hours in advance.

The PCR test will be conducted again at the airport on arrival in Pakistan and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will be bound to ensure the supply of PCR test kits at all international airports.

A statement issued on Saturday stated positive cases will be shifted by provincial/district administration to a self-paid facility for 10-day quarantine with TTQ of contacts (if any). The PCR test will be conducted on the eighth day of the quarantine period. In case of a negative result, passengers will be allowed to proceed home.

It further added that in case of positive results, passengers will either undergo additional quarantine periods or will be shifted to hospital as per the advice of health authorities.

