10:03 AM | 1 May, 2021
Pakistan reports 4,696 new cases, 146 deaths amid Covid-19 surge
ISLAMABAD – At least 146 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,696 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 17,957 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 825,519.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 5,544 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 717,009. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 90,553, and the positivity rate recorded at 9.63 percent.

At least 283,560 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 303,182 in Punjab 118,413 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 75,498 in Islamabad, 22,369 in Balochistan, 17,187 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,310 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 8,500 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,645 in Sindh, 3,310 in KP, 683 in Islamabad, 476 in Azad Kashmir, 236 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 48,740 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 11,836,86 since the first case was reported.

