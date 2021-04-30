Lahore to face complete lockdown on weekends
LAHORE – The district government on Friday decided to impose complete lockdown in the provincial capital on weekends to stem the spread of Covid-19.
Lahore Division Commissioner Muhammad Usman announced the decision on Friday. He said that part of the complete lockdown entailed that businesses and markets across the city will remain closed.
The step is being taken to save lives as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country and Punjab as well.
The commissioner clarified that medical stores, petrol pumps and vaccination centres will remain open during the weekends.
