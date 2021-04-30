Lahore to face complete lockdown on weekends 
Web Desk
01:03 PM | 30 Apr, 2021
Lahore to face complete lockdown on weekends 
Share

LAHORE – The district government on Friday decided to impose complete lockdown in the provincial capital on weekends to stem the spread of Covid-19. 

Lahore Division Commissioner Muhammad Usman announced the decision on Friday. He said that part of the complete lockdown entailed that businesses and markets across the city will remain closed. 

The step is being taken to save lives as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country and Punjab as well. 

The commissioner clarified that medical stores, petrol pumps and vaccination centres will remain open during the weekends. 

131 more fall prey to Covid-19 in Pakistan  09:05 AM | 30 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – At least 131 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while ...

More From This Category
Randhir Kapoor rushed to hospital after testing ...
12:52 PM | 30 Apr, 2021
Petrol price in Pakistan likely to increase by ...
12:33 PM | 30 Apr, 2021
US aid arrives in India as coronavirus cases ...
11:46 AM | 30 Apr, 2021
Rs15,000 and Rs7,500 prize bonds to be ...
11:10 AM | 30 Apr, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 April 2021
10:45 AM | 30 Apr, 2021
Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...
10:06 AM | 30 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Randhir Kapoor rushed to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus
12:52 PM | 30 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr