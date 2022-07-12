Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate surges to 5.46%
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan witnessed upward trend in Covid-19 infection rate as it reported 255 new cases in last 24 hours, with positivity ratio decreasing to 5.46 percent.
The last time the country recorded 5.55% positivity ration on February 17 when the single day death was stood at 40.
The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Tuesday said that one death was reported due to infection as overall stands at 30,424. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,543,460.
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 4,674
Positive Cases: 255
Positivity %: 5.46%
Deaths: 01
Patients on Critical Care: 141
The number of patients in critical care was recorded 141. Pakistan conducted a total of 4,674 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 113 patients have recovered from the contagious virus.
Experts are of the view that two sub-variants of the Omicron variant, namely as BA.4 and BA.5, are triggering the infection rate in Pakistan.
Amid looming threats of six wave of coronavirus, the government has started imposing restrictions to curb the infection rate. Recently, authorities have made it mandatory for passengers travelling on public transport and domestic flights to wear face masks.
