Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate surges to 5.46%

09:54 AM | 12 Jul, 2022
Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate surges to 5.46%
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan witnessed upward trend in Covid-19 infection rate as it reported 255 new cases in last 24 hours, with positivity ratio decreasing to 5.46 percent.

The last time the country recorded 5.55% positivity ration on February 17 when the single day death was stood at 40. 

The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Tuesday said that one death was reported due to infection as overall stands at 30,424. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,543,460.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 141. Pakistan conducted a total of 4,674 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 113 patients have recovered from the contagious virus.

Experts are of the view that two sub-variants of the Omicron variant, namely as BA.4 and BA.5, are triggering the infection rate in Pakistan.

Amid looming threats of six wave of coronavirus, the government has started imposing restrictions to curb the infection rate. Recently, authorities have made it mandatory for passengers travelling on public transport and domestic flights to wear face masks.

Pakistan revises travel advisory for domestic ... 12:11 PM | 27 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has revised travel advisory for passengers of all ...

More From This Category
Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab contracts ...
11:53 AM | 12 Jul, 2022
Pizza delivery boy raped in Islamabad
10:37 AM | 12 Jul, 2022
India kills another two young Kashmiris in Pulwama
08:51 PM | 11 Jul, 2022
Shehbaz Sharif, Kuwaiti PM exchange Eid greetings ...
07:42 PM | 11 Jul, 2022
Islamabad police get horses to patrol hiking ...
06:48 PM | 11 Jul, 2022
Pakistani Hajj pilgrims to start returning home ...
05:50 PM | 11 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nasir Khan Jan blessed with baby boy
12:19 PM | 12 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr