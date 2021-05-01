Fawad Alam becomes quickest Pakistani to convert his four Test 50s into 100s
Web Desk
12:22 PM | 1 May, 2021
HARARE – Pakistani in-form batsman Fawad Alam added another feather to his cap as he became the first Asian and fastest Pakistani batsman to convert his four Test 50s into 100s in 18 innings.

A post shared on Pakistan Cricket Board official Twitter stated Fantastic Fawad is the first Asian and sixth batsman overall to convert his first four Test 50s into 100s.

The 35-year-old left-handed batsman also holds the world record for the most centuries among players with a 100 percent conversion rate in Test format. He is followed by Ravi Bopara, with three tons and no half-centuries.

Alam smashed a ton in Sri Lanka in 2009 but was discarded after only two more Tests and then had to wait for more than a decade for his next Test, in England last year.  

Meanwhile, Fawad’s unbeaten 108, along with opener Imran Butt’s painstaking 91 earlier in the day, guided Shaheens to 374-6 at the close, giving them a lead of 198 over Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club.

