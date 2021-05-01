Famed Indian actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of Covid-19

MUMBAI – Famed Indian actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal Saturday breathed his last due to Covid-19 complications at the age of 52.

The late actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Seven Hills Hospital where he took his last breath after battling the novel disease for more than a week. He also served in Indian army and joined the industry after his retirement in the year 2003.

Kanwarpal began his acting career with the movie Page 3. Later, he played prominent roles in various films. He has been a huge part of the television industry and has featured in shows like 24 alongside Anil Kapoor, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Yeh Hai Chahtein, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and many others. He was last seen on TV as King Dhananjay Mudriya in Tenali Rama.

The untimely demise of Bollywood actor sparked an outpouring of condolence messages and mournful words from several Bollywood stars.

Saddened to hear demise of Maj. Bikramjeet Kanwarpal a talented actor who had acted in my films Heroine, Page3, Corporate & Indu Sarkar. Will miss our conversations on Indian Army and his dream project film on Siachen. My Condolences for his family and friends. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XyaXCngQas — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) May 1, 2021

Oh my god!!! What a sad news !!! We knew each other for 14 yrs since the making of 1971 ! REST IN PEACE MAJOR !!!🙏 So Shocking!!! https://t.co/JUzj4aLR29 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 1, 2021

Extremely sad news . I’ve known Major Bikramjeet for so many years. He and I have worked on so many films together. The last being Bypass Road. Such a fantastic, encouraging and energetic human being he was and will always be remembered as. #RIP My dear friend will miss you 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8NE6FeZ6Ei — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) May 1, 2021