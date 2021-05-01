Famed Indian actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of Covid-19
01:16 PM | 1 May, 2021
Famed Indian actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of Covid-19
MUMBAI – Famed Indian actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal Saturday breathed his last due to Covid-19 complications at the age of 52.

The late actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Seven Hills Hospital where he took his last breath after battling the novel disease for more than a week. He also served in Indian army and joined the industry after his retirement in the year 2003.

Kanwarpal began his acting career with the movie Page 3. Later, he played prominent roles in various films. He has been a huge part of the television industry and has featured in shows like 24 alongside Anil Kapoor, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Yeh Hai Chahtein, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and many others. He was last seen on TV as King Dhananjay Mudriya in Tenali Rama.

The untimely demise of Bollywood actor sparked an outpouring of condolence messages and mournful words from several Bollywood stars.

