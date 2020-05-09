305 stranded Pakistanis return home via Torkham
Web Desk
11:10 PM | 9 May, 2020
305 stranded Pakistanis return home via Torkham
Share

PESHAWAR – More than three hundred Pakistanis, who were stranded in Afghanistan due to coronavirus pandemic, have returned home through Torkham border.

Assistant Commissioner Shamsul-Islam and security official received them at the border, before they were shifted to Quarantine center in Landi Kotal for COVID-19 testing.

The first COVID-19 case in Afghanistan was recorded on February 24 in western Herat province, when a newly deported Afghan asylum-seeker from neighboring Iran — host to around 2.5 million Afghans — showed symptoms. Herat soon became Afghanistan's coronavirus hotspot as Tehran continued deporting Afghans at an accelerated rate. 

Since then, the virus has spread to other parts of the conflict-ridden nation, with 4,033 confirmed cases and 115 fatalities. But health experts have warned that the pandemic could have devastating consequences for the war-ravaged nation. Without a unified response and access to enough tests and ventilators, it risks facing a highly deadly outbreak.

Pakistan to repatriate stranded students from ... 03:29 PM | 9 May, 2020

ISLAMABAD – A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will bring back some 250 students ...

More From This Category
305 stranded Pakistanis return home via Torkham
11:10 PM | 9 May, 2020
Treat COVID-19 patients with utmost care, PM ...
10:06 PM | 9 May, 2020
Japan provides Rs1.77m for 165 families in Haripur
09:01 PM | 9 May, 2020
Punjab develops app to indicate bed occupancy, ...
06:13 PM | 9 May, 2020
USCIRF hails Pakistan's step for National ...
05:36 PM | 9 May, 2020
Drones disinfect Indian coronavirus hotspot after ...
05:24 PM | 9 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
This girl just proposed Farooq Sattar in a live chat show – VIDEO
06:11 PM | 9 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr