305 stranded Pakistanis return home via Torkham
Share
PESHAWAR – More than three hundred Pakistanis, who were stranded in Afghanistan due to coronavirus pandemic, have returned home through Torkham border.
Assistant Commissioner Shamsul-Islam and security official received them at the border, before they were shifted to Quarantine center in Landi Kotal for COVID-19 testing.
The first COVID-19 case in Afghanistan was recorded on February 24 in western Herat province, when a newly deported Afghan asylum-seeker from neighboring Iran — host to around 2.5 million Afghans — showed symptoms. Herat soon became Afghanistan's coronavirus hotspot as Tehran continued deporting Afghans at an accelerated rate.
Since then, the virus has spread to other parts of the conflict-ridden nation, with 4,033 confirmed cases and 115 fatalities. But health experts have warned that the pandemic could have devastating consequences for the war-ravaged nation. Without a unified response and access to enough tests and ventilators, it risks facing a highly deadly outbreak.
Pakistan to repatriate stranded students from ... 03:29 PM | 9 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD – A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will bring back some 250 students ...
- Pakistan confirms 637 deaths; COVID-19 tally soars above 29,00012:43 AM | 10 May, 2020
-
- Treat COVID-19 patients with utmost care, PM Imran to Pakistani medics10:06 PM | 9 May, 2020
-
- Punjab develops app to indicate bed occupancy, ventilators’ ...06:13 PM | 9 May, 2020
- Can Ertugrul help PTV set a new YouTube world record?05:56 PM | 9 May, 2020
- Producers of Turkish series 'Ertuğrul' impressed by sweeping ...05:54 PM | 9 May, 2020
- COVID-19: Farhan Saeed pays homage to doctors, nurses and healthcare ...05:36 PM | 9 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020