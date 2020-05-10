Women, children among five of a family drown in Indus River
09:39 AM | 10 May, 2020
Women, children among five of a family drown in Indus River
THATTA - Five members of a family, including three women and two children, have drowned in Indus River.

According to media details, the tragic incident took place in Ghorabari Tehsil of Thatta on Saturday, where the women were washing clothes on the riverside and jumped in the river to rescue two children falling in the river.

Divers have recovered four bodies; , three women and a child, from the river, however operation is still underway for an un-traced child.

