Women, children among five of a family drown in Indus River
09:39 AM | 10 May, 2020
Share
THATTA - Five members of a family, including three women and two children, have drowned in Indus River.
According to media details, the tragic incident took place in Ghorabari Tehsil of Thatta on Saturday, where the women were washing clothes on the riverside and jumped in the river to rescue two children falling in the river.
Divers have recovered four bodies; , three women and a child, from the river, however operation is still underway for an un-traced child.
- Punjab issues advisory for home quarantine of COVID-19 patients11:47 AM | 10 May, 2020
- Sindh CM summons traders for negotiation over coronavirus lockdown ...11:06 AM | 10 May, 2020
- Women, children among five of a family drown in Indus River09:39 AM | 10 May, 2020
-
- Pakistan confirms 639 deaths; COVID-19 tally soars to 29,46208:30 AM | 10 May, 2020
This girl just proposed Farooq Sattar in a live chat show – VIDEO
06:11 PM | 9 May, 2020
- Can Ertugrul help PTV set a new YouTube world record?05:56 PM | 9 May, 2020
- Producers of Turkish series 'Ertuğrul' impressed by sweeping ...05:54 PM | 9 May, 2020
- COVID-19: Farhan Saeed pays homage to doctors, nurses and healthcare ...05:36 PM | 9 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020