10:08 AM | 15 Apr, 2021
Pakistan records highest surge in nine months with 5,395 new Covid-19 cases
ISLAMABAD – At least 118 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 5,395 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 15,872 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 739,818.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,740 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 646,652. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 77,294 and the positivity rate stood at 8.34 per cent.

At least 270,310 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 258,441 in Punjab 102,290 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 68,066 in Islamabad, 20,580 in Balochistan, 14,978 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,153 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 7,209 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,533 in Sindh, 2,761 in KP, 625 in Islamabad, 420 in Azad Kashmir, 221 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 64,685 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,942,771 since the first case was reported.

