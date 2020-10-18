Pakistan reports 16 COVID-19 deaths, 567 fresh cases: NCOC
LAHORE – Pakistan has recorded sixteen deaths and nearly 567 new cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.
A total of 32,062 people were tested in different parts of the country out of which 567 new cases of Covid-19 surfaced.
There are now 9,296 active cases in the country, while the number of patients recovered from coronavirus has now reached 307,069
The novel disease has so far claimed 6,654 lives in the South Asian country since the outbreak began earlier this year.
According to the latest reports, the authorities are planning to impose smart lockdown again in different areas after the cases of Covid-19 once again increased.
According to The News, Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho said the coronavirus reinfections were being reported at different public and private hospitals in Sindh where people who had earlier tested positive for the coronavirus infection asymptomatically were now experiencing severe infections,
Advising people to strictly take precautionary measures even if they had contracted the disease earlier, the minister said: “Like in the rest of the world, reinfections with the coronavirus are being seen in Sindh too.”
“People direly need to take the precautionary measures as the second attack of the virus caused chronic infection and complications, especially in elderly people,” the provincial minister emphasised.
