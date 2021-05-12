Pakistan records slight decline in Covid-19 with 2,869 new cases in a day

ISLAMABAD – At least 104 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 2,869 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 19,210 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 867,438.

Statistics 12 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 38,616

Positive Cases: 2869

Positivity % : 7.42%

In the past 24 hours, as many as 5,200 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 771,692. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 76,536, while the positivity rate was dropped at 7.42 percent.

At least 294,251 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 322,117 in Punjab 125,392 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 78,560 in Islamabad, 23,655 in Balochistan, 18,056 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,407 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 9,188 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,765 in Sindh, 3,668 in KP, 718 in Islamabad, 509 in Azad Kashmir, 255 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 38,616 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 12,310,87 since the first case was reported.