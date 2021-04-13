Pakistan records highest single-day coronavirus deaths since June 2020

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday reported 118 deaths in last 24 hours - the highest number of deaths in a single day from the novel coronavirus since June 2020.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 4,318 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll has surged to 15,619 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 729,920.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,432 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 638,267. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 76,034 and the positivity rate stood at 8.54 percent.

At least 269,474 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 252,974 in Punjab 100,275 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 66,983 in Islamabad, 20,397 in Balochistan, 14,687 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,130 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan President announces recovery from ... 07:51 PM | 12 Apr, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi has recovered from COVID-19, he announced in a tweet on ...

Moreover, 7,062 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,530 in Sindh, 2,683 in KP, 617 in Islamabad, 407 in Azad Kashmir, 217 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across Pakistan conducted at least 50,520 Covid detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,829,994 since the first case was reported.