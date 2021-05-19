Momina Mustehsan tests positive for coronavirus

LAHORE – Pakistan’s popular singing sensation Momina Mustehsan joins the list of Pakistani celebrities who have fallen prey to the novel coronavirus after she revealed that she has tested positive.

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old singer shared the post. ‘No Makeup, No Filter, Just COVID’, she captioned the story on the official handle.

The Afreen singer has also urged her fans to stay safe amidst the deadly virus pandemic.

Earlier, many showbiz stars including Mahira Kham, Behroze Sabzwari, Neelum Muneer, Saheefa Jabbar, Ameer Gillani, Maryam Nafees, and Usman Mukhtar among others had tested positive.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Pakistan has surged to 19,856 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 886,184.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,440 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 799,951. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 66,377, while the positivity rate was recorded at 7.79 percent.

At least 301,247 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 329,913 in Punjab 127,609 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 79,552 in Islamabad, 24,064 in Balochistan, 18,360 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,439 in Gilgit-Baltistan.