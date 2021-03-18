PM Imran Khan receives coronavirus vaccine (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday received a shot of Chinese vaccination in the federal capital.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier urged the nation to ensure implementation of SOPs to prevent spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI has received first dose of #COVID19 vaccine today. pic.twitter.com/PeQVjHExSI — Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan (@nhsrcofficial) March 18, 2021

Earlier today, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) expressed serious concerns over gross violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19 and has asked the provincial administrations to ensure swift action for ensuring adherence to safety guidelines.

The NCOC meeting held in Islamabad on Thursday with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair expressed serious concern over rising disease trend and mortality rate.

The Forum urged the masses to once again display good example of social behaviour and follow the SOPs in letter and spirit.

Also today, Asad Umar asked the people to be very careful as the new strain of Covid spreads faster and is more deadly.

In a tweet, he said hospital daily admissions and people in critical care are rising fast.

Sharp spike in covid positivity. Hospital daily admissions & people in critical care rising fast. If sop compliance does not improve, we will be forced to place stronger restrictions on activities. Please be very very careful. The new strain spreads faster and is more deadly. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 18, 2021

"If SOP compliance does not improve, we will be forced to place stronger restrictions on activities," he added.