Watch Swara Bhaskar dancing to #PawriHoriHai song with friends

The viral #PawriHoraiHai' keeps on trending as the fever spreads among Bollywood celebrities rapidly with Indian actress Swara Bhaskar becoming the latest to jump on the bandwagon.

Officially joining the 'Pawri', the Veere Di Wedding star she posted a personalised improvisation where she can be seen showing off her amazing dance moves with her girl gang.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 32-year-old shared a short clip where she busting some amazing moves on India's Yashraj Mukhate jam-worthy Pawri Hori ha song.

"Jahaan Chaar Yaar.. vahaan pawri hoti hai!", she wrote.

Originally, the hilarious video Dananeer posted was a sarcastic dig at a certain gentry, aiming at mimicking the burgers (rick kids) when they visit northern areas of Pakistan.

B-Town stars Shahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Deepika Padukone and many others jumped on the bandwagon and posted their entertaining versions of the viral trend on social media.

Mobeen propelled to unprecedented fame with her five-second clip. Recently, the 19-year-old was named the brand ambassador for the Pakistan Super League team Peshawar Zalmi.