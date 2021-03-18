Watch Swara Bhaskar dancing to #PawriHoriHai song with friends
Web Desk
04:58 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
Watch Swara Bhaskar dancing to #PawriHoriHai song with friends
Share

The viral #PawriHoraiHai' keeps on trending as the fever spreads among Bollywood celebrities rapidly with Indian actress Swara Bhaskar becoming the latest to jump on the bandwagon.

Officially joining the 'Pawri', the Veere Di Wedding star she posted a personalised improvisation where she can be seen showing off her amazing dance moves with her girl gang.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 32-year-old shared a short clip where she busting some amazing moves on India's Yashraj Mukhate jam-worthy Pawri Hori ha song.

"Jahaan Chaar Yaar.. vahaan pawri hoti hai!", she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

Originally, the hilarious video Dananeer posted was a sarcastic dig at a certain gentry, aiming at mimicking the burgers (rick kids) when they visit northern areas of Pakistan.

B-Town stars Shahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Deepika Padukone and many others jumped on the bandwagon and posted their entertaining versions of the viral trend on social media. 

Mobeen propelled to unprecedented fame with her five-second clip. Recently, the 19-year-old was named the brand ambassador for the Pakistan Super League team Peshawar Zalmi.

Pawri girl thanks fans as she hits 1.3 million ... 05:18 PM | 13 Mar, 2021

Instagram influencer Dananeer Mobeen propelled to unprecedented fame with a five-second clip that left the internet in ...

More From This Category
Abdullah Qureshi and wife Sadia welcome first baby
03:59 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
Hania Amir wants people to stop bashing her on ...
05:21 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
400-year-old tunnel discovered during restoration ...
05:42 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
A movie banned in Pakistan has bagged two awards ...
04:20 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
‘Queen of spades’ — Ertugrul’s Esra ...
11:10 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
Rockstar Atif Aslam reveals his most helpless ...
08:43 PM | 17 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch Swara Bhaskar dancing to #PawriHoriHai song with friends
04:58 PM | 18 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr