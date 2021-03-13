Pawri girl thanks fans as she hits 1.3 million Instagram followers

Instagram influencer Dananeer Mobeen propelled to unprecedented fame with a five-second clip that left the internet in frenzy.

Now, the #PawriHoRaiHai girl has added another feather to her cap as she crosses a whopping 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

Re-enacted by a lot of celebrities from South Asia, the video storming the internet was all about a sarcastic dig at a certain gentry. Netizens flooded social media with memes proving that self-deprecating humour is the best version of comedy.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the influencer penned a gratitude note as she celebrated her one million followers at the beach.

"1million pawri!This post is dedicated to you, my beautiful Instagram family, here on this virtual platform and beyond. Alfaaz khatam hou chukay hen mere paas, dil kee gehraiyon say shukriya. Thank you for all the love, kindness and support. I would be no where without now, a grand beautiful total of 1.3 million of you. Wow! I’ve always had big plans for this blog, I remember being a small family of 120K and even then feeling so blessed and grateful. The past month has been insane and has solidified my belief in fate and destiny. What is meant for you will come to you. I have yet to go a long way, this journey has only started for me, so to everyone reading this right now, please keep me in your prayers. It is your love and your prayers because of which I am where I am."

Extending her gratitude to all her fans and admirers, Dananeer said that the previous month solidified her belief in fate and destiny.

Moreover, the 19-year-old social media sensation says Bollywood's Kareena’s Poo from the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is her all-time favourite.

Stepping into the spotlight, the "Pawri" girl has been named the brand ambassador for the Pakistan Super League team Peshawar Zalmi.