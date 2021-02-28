Dananeer Mobeen reacts to Ranveer Singh’s take on #PawriHoraiHai (VIDEO)
KARACHI – The 'Pawri Hori Hai' trend has literally taken over the internet and turns the internet into a frenzy after famous showbiz stars, politicians and athletes jumped on the bandwagon with hilarious videos.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is the latest b-town icon to join the Pawri trend. One of the videos posted by the 35-year-old went viral on the internet in which Ranveer can be seen standing with a fan, holding spoons along with a box of ‘gajar ka halwa’ – a carrot-based sweet dessert.

Ranveer recreated the moment by saying ‘Yeh hamara gajar ka halwa hai, yeh hum hai aur yeh hamari pawri hori hai’

Soon after the viral recreation by the Gully Boy actor, the Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen took to social site Facebook and posted a reaction on the Ranveer’s mimic.

The Peshawar Zalmi ambassador while sitting in the stadium expressed her uncontrolled emotion. She sarcastically commented ‘It’s not a big deal, it’s probably fake’. Taking a sigh while reacting to the moment she added Ranveer who?

