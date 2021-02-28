Petroleum prices to remain same in March as PM Imran turns down Ogra summary
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide on political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has assured the nation that the prices of petroleum products will remain the same for the month of March.
In a tweet Sunday, Gill said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended an increase of Rs 6-7 but PM Imran Khan did not approve of it.
اوگرا نے تقریباً 6 سے 7 روپےفی لیٹر تک پٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمت بڑھانے کی تجویز کی۔ وزیراعظم عمران خان نے یہ تجویز منظور نہیں کی۔ پٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتوں میں کوئی اضافہ نہیں کیا گیا۔ عالمی مارکیٹ میں پٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتوں میں مسلسل اضافے کے باوجود وزیراعظم نے اجازت نہیں دی pic.twitter.com/Xwmn3EuhGc— Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) February 28, 2021
He also the Ogra summary for the proposed hike in prices of petroleum products.
Earlier on February 15, the government maintained the prices of petroleum products. In order to provide relief to the masses, PM Imran rejected the summary of OGRA proposing an increase of Rs14.07 in petrol price.
