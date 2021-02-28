Petroleum prices to remain same in March as PM Imran turns down Ogra summary
Web Desk
04:40 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
Petroleum prices to remain same in March as PM Imran turns down Ogra summary
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide on political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has assured the nation that the prices of petroleum products will remain the same for the month of March.

In a tweet Sunday, Gill said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended an increase of Rs 6-7 but PM Imran Khan did not approve of it.

He also the Ogra summary for the proposed hike in prices of petroleum products.

Nepra approves 82-paisa base electricity tariff ... 12:28 PM | 12 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved a 82-paisa per unit (kWh) ...

Earlier on February 15, the government maintained the prices of petroleum products. In order to provide relief to the masses, PM Imran rejected the summary of OGRA proposing an increase of Rs14.07 in petrol price.

Pakistan signs 10-year LNG agreement with Qatar 02:37 PM | 26 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Qatar have signed a ten-year LNG agreement in Islamabad, the government announced on ...

More From This Category
Abdul Sattar Edhi remembered on 93rd birth ...
06:41 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
PSL 6, Match 11, Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi ...
06:00 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
Dananeer Mobeen reacts to Ranveer Singh’s take ...
04:08 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
Pakistan responds to US report of Jamal ...
03:38 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
PSL 6 - Lahore Qalandars to face Karachi Kings ...
01:37 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
Eight-year-old missing girl found ‘raped’, ...
01:28 PM | 28 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alhamra events resume with a grand-scale singing contest as COVID-19 restrictions relaxed
06:19 PM | 28 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr