Osman Khalid Butt takes to social media after 'wedding' pics with Sidra Niazi go viral
Rumors about Osman Khalid Butt’s marriage have been doing rounds on social media platforms and finally, the Pakistani actor has opened up about it.
The Ehd-e-Wafa star took the opportunity through Instagram to clarify and shared a screengrab from his upcoming drama series.
He wrote sarcastically, “My wedding was so rushed, I was done in a single take, lol.”
“('Twas amusing having friends send screenshots from news channels/blogs - my sister took the cake with a 'can I be invited to at least one wedding of yours?!' message, but knew a clarification was necessary when industry veterans & extended family started calling to congratulate.”
“This is a scene from my upcoming drama Chupke Chupke”, he clarified.
The graceful ‘bride’ in the pictures is Sidra Niazi, who is also a new actress.
