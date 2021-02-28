Osman Khalid Butt takes to social media after 'wedding' pics with Sidra Niazi go viral

05:41 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
osman khalid butt
Rumors about Osman Khalid Butt’s marriage have been doing rounds on social media platforms and finally, the Pakistani actor has opened up about it.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star took the opportunity through Instagram to clarify and shared a screengrab from his upcoming drama series.

He wrote sarcastically, “My wedding was so rushed, I was done in a single take, lol.”

“('Twas amusing having friends send screenshots from news channels/blogs - my sister took the cake with a 'can I be invited to at least one wedding of yours?!' message, but knew a clarification was necessary when industry veterans & extended family started calling to congratulate.”

“This is a scene from my upcoming drama Chupke Chupke”, he clarified.

The graceful ‘bride’ in the pictures is Sidra Niazi, who is also a new actress.

