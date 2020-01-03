Maya Ali dismisses rumours about being married to Osman Khalid Butt

10:45 AM | 3 Jan, 2020
Parey Hut Love star Maya Ali shut down all speculation about being ‘married to Osman Khalid Butt’, in her recent Instagram post.

Posting a hearty new year wish, Maya shared a new photo for her fans with the caption, “2019 thank you for the lessons, 2020 I am ready.”

After sometime, a curious fan who, for some reason, thought that she was married to her Diyar-e-Dil co-star Osman Khalid Butt, left a comment inquiring, “Is she still married with Osman Khalid Butt? Never seen them together?”

Well, there’s a reason they aren’t spotted at each other’s arm 24/7– they’re not married! Both the actors share a close bond since their early days in the industry – they worked together in TV serials Aik Nayee Cinderella and Aunn Zara back in 2012 and 2013 respectively – but have never been involved with each other romantically.

Maya cleared the misconception with an eerily similar comment to Shahroz Sabzwari “Did I, my family or Osman or his family ever mention this thing anywhere?” she wrote. 

Have more to add to they story? Comment below and stay tuned for more.

