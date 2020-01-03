Govt to present Army Act Amendment Bill before National Assembly for approval today

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led federal government will present Army Act Amendment Bill in the National Assembly (NA) for approval today (Friday).

According to media details, the government has sought the support and assurance of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to assist the government in approving the amendment bill in the assembly.

On Thursday, government delegation consisting Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Senator Azam Swati and Leader of the House in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz held meeting with PML-N’s Khawaja Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanvir and others at opposition’s chamber and discussed the matter with and sought their support on Army Act amendment bill.

On Wednesday, the Federal Cabinet had given approval of the amendment in Army Act for extension in tenure of the serving army chief.

The retirement age of three armed forces will be 64 years. The proposed bill stated that the Prime Minister of Pakistan can advise an extension in the tenure of any service chief.

The amendment was approved in the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Last year in October, the apex court had allowed extension/reappointment of Gen Bajwa for another six months and asked the government to determine the tenure, terms and conditions of the service of the army chief through legislation within the period of six months.