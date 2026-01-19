Punjab unveils plan to create over 30,000 jobs

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to expand the network of “Sahulat Bazaars” by establishing 30 new markets at the tehsil level.

The tendering process for these bazaars has been completed, and contracts have been awarded. The target for completing these new markets is set for June 30, 2026.

Currently, there are 46 operational Sahulat Bazaars in the province, attracting more than 8.5 million people annually. After the completion of the new project, the total number of these markets will rise to 154.

In addition, the expansion plan includes the creation of 15,400 new shops, which will directly provide employment to 30,800 individuals. This initiative is expected to benefit over 184,000 families economically.

Moreover, the federal government has ensured affordable and transparent business facilities for small traders.

The government has set a target to establish a Sahulat Bazaar in every tehsil by fiscal year 2026-27, with district administrations tasked to identify government land for the purpose.

Deputy commissioners have been given clear instructions regarding the administrative responsibilities of the bazaars.