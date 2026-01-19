Arshad Nadeem leads cash prizes for Pakistani athletes with Rs152 million award

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has awarded a total of Rs 206.45 million in cash prizes to Pakistani athletes for their exceptional performances during the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The largest portion of this reward, amounting to Rs 152 million, was granted to national athlete Arshad Nadeem, who won Olympic medal for Pakistan, in recognition of his outstanding achievements.

According to government documents presented in Parliament, Nadeem’s coach, Salman Iqbal Butt, also received a substantial cash prize of Rs 10.6 million for his role in coaching the athlete to success.

In other significant rewards, Muhammad Asif, the World Snooker Champion, was awarded Rs 2.5 million for his victory, while his performance in the South Asian region also earned him another Rs 500,000.

Additionally, Ahsan Ramzan received Rs500,000 for winning a bronze medal in the Asian Under-21 Snooker Championship, and Muhammad Naseem Akhtar received Rs100,000 for a bronze medal in the same event.

Pakistani athletes competing in the South Asian Regional Table Tennis Championship received a total of Rs1.45 million in cash prizes for their stellar performances.

Meanwhile, athletes in the Special Olympics World Winter Games received Rs 3.05 million as a reward for winning various medals.

Other notable athletes who received cash awards include players from the Asian Junior Squash Championship, the World Under-23 Individual Squash Championship, and the Asian Open World Taekwondo Championship, with total prize money amounting to Rs1.75 million, Rs 7.5 million, and Rs 11.5 million, respectively.