Will Pakistan skip T20 World Cup 2026? Preparations halted amid Bangladesh issue

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has put a halt on all preparations related to the national team’s participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Reports said the team management will be updated with further instructions on the way forward, but for now, all plans have been temporarily suspended.

Additionally, PCB chief has sought a parallel plan from the team management in case Pakistan decide not to participate in the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan has expressed full support for Bangladesh’s decision to refrain from traveling to India for the tournament due to security concerns. PCB has acknowledged Bangladesh’s concerns as legitimate and well-founded.

Should the situation surrounding Bangladesh remain unresolved, Pakistan will reconsider its stance on participating in the T20 World Cup.

The mega cricket event is scheduled to commence from February 7 as first match will be played between Pakistan and the Netherlands.