Saudi Prince Bandar bin Abdullah breathes his last

RIYADH – Saudi Prince Bandar bin Abdullah Al Abdulrahman Al Saud breathed his last, SPA reported.

The funeral prayer was held on January 18 after the Asr prayer at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Grand Mosque in Riyadh, where members of the royal family, senior officials, and citizens are expected to gather to bid him a final farewell.

As news of his passing spread, heartfelt condolences and messages of sympathy began pouring in from across the globe, with leaders, dignitaries, and well-wishers expressing their sorrow and standing in solidarity with the Saudi royal family during this time of grief.

Tributes honoring his legacy and offering prayers for his eternal peace continue to pour in.