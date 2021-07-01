Taapsee Panu defends Kareena Kapoor amid 'Ramayan’ salary controversy

Amidst the 'Ramayan’ controversy, the latest celebrity who has jumped onto the bandwagon to join the topic under discussion is Bollywood actor Taapsee Panu.

The Thappad star defended the gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan who landed in hot water for reportedly demanding a hefty sum to play the character of Sita. As per the rumours, Kareena demanded INR 120 million to play the role of the goddess in the upcoming film.

Delving into details, Taapsee shared in an interview that she believes Khan is right to demand a higher salary, reported Hindustan Times.

The 33-year-old raised concerns that the intense backlash Kapoor is getting is a result of widespread sexism that is prevalent in the industry and society alike.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, the Badla actor explained, "If it would have been a man in that position, who would have asked for a particular amount, it would have been looked upon like, 'iski market badh gayi hai (his worth has improved)'. Like that guy has really achieved big success in life. But because a woman is asking for it, she's called 'difficult', 'too demanding'. It's always like that."

She continued, "You'll always read about this problem issue of hiked salary with women. But why not? She is one of the biggest female superstars we have in the country. If she commands a certain salary for her time, it's her job. "

The rumours of Kareena demanded a handsome amount caused an uproar but later the bone of contention proved to people's objection over the diva's personal life since Kareena was married to a Muslim actor Saif Ali Khan.

Hence, the internet was of the view point that she is not suitable to play the role of the deity who is married to the Hindu god Ram. Kapoor is married to actor Saif Ali Khan and the couple have two children together.

Later, the writer of the film denied the rumours, claiming that no such casting choice had been made.