Covid-19 takes 24 more lives in Pakistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – At least 24 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,277 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,345 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 959,685.
Statistics 2 Jul 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 2, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,941
Positive Cases: 1277
Positivity % : 2.72%
Deaths : 24
The health facilities across the country conducted 46,941 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 14,637,171 since the first case was reported. The positivity rate stands at 2.72 percent.
COVID-19: Pakistan issues guidelines for Eidul ... 10:21 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
The Federal Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination on Tuesday issued guidelines for Eidul ...
-
- Army Chief General Bajwa backs govt's decision to not give bases to ...10:36 AM | 2 Jul, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:11 AM | 2 Jul, 2021
-
- Zulfi Bukhari wins first round of defamation case against Reham Khan09:23 AM | 2 Jul, 2021
- Taapsee Panu defends Kareena Kapoor amid 'Ramayan’ salary ...11:19 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
- HSY And Resham to rock the stage with killer dance moves06:47 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
- Famed TV actor Anwar Iqbal passes away05:13 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021