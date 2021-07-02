Covid-19 takes 24 more lives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – At least 24 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,277 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,345 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 959,685.

Statistics 2 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,941

Positive Cases: 1277

Positivity % : 2.72%

Deaths : 24 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 2, 2021

The health facilities across the country conducted 46,941 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 14,637,171 since the first case was reported. The positivity rate stands at 2.72 percent.