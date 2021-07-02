Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 02 July 2021
09:53 AM | 2 Jul, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 02 July 2021
A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 108,200 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 92,770 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 85,039 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs 99,183 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 108,200 PKR 1,545
Karachi PKR 108,200 PKR 1,545
Islamabad PKR 108,250 PKR 1,545
Peshawar PKR 108,300 PKR 1,545
Quetta PKR 108,200 PKR 1,545
Sialkot PKR 108,200 PKR 1,545
Attock PKR 108,200 PKR 1,545
Gujranwala PKR 108,200 PKR 1,545
Jehlum PKR 108,200 PKR 1,545
Multan PKR 108,340 PKR 1,545
Bahawalpur PKR 108,200 PKR 1,545
Gujrat PKR 108,200 PKR 1,545
Nawabshah PKR 108,200 PKR 1,545
Chakwal PKR 108,200 PKR 1,545
Hyderabad PKR 108,350 PKR 1,545
Nowshehra PKR 108,200 PKR 1,545
Sargodha PKR 108,200 PKR 1,545
Faisalabad PKR 108,350 PKR 1,545
Mirpur PKR 108,200 PKR 1,545

