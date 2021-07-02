Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 02 July 2021
09:53 AM | 2 Jul, 2021
Share
A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 108,200 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 92,770 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 85,039 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs 99,183 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,545
|Karachi
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,545
|Islamabad
|PKR 108,250
|PKR 1,545
|Peshawar
|PKR 108,300
|PKR 1,545
|Quetta
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,545
|Sialkot
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,545
|Attock
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,545
|Gujranwala
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,545
|Jehlum
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,545
|Multan
|PKR 108,340
|PKR 1,545
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,545
|Gujrat
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,545
|Nawabshah
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,545
|Chakwal
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,545
|Hyderabad
|PKR 108,350
|PKR 1,545
|Nowshehra
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,545
|Sargodha
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,545
|Faisalabad
|PKR 108,350
|PKR 1,545
|Mirpur
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,545
- Former Sindh CM Arbab Ghulam Rahim joins PTI11:04 AM | 2 Jul, 2021
- Army Chief General Bajwa backs govt's decision to not give bases to ...10:36 AM | 2 Jul, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:11 AM | 2 Jul, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 02 July 202109:53 AM | 2 Jul, 2021
- Zulfi Bukhari wins first round of defamation case against Reham Khan09:23 AM | 2 Jul, 2021
Bill Cosby thanks fans, friends after release from prison in sexual assault case
09:35 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
- Taapsee Panu defends Kareena Kapoor amid 'Ramayan’ salary ...11:19 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
- HSY And Resham to rock the stage with killer dance moves06:47 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
- Famed TV actor Anwar Iqbal passes away05:13 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021