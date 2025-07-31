New Date announced to Reopen Schools After Punjab Summer Vacations

LAHORE – School Education Department announced that academic activities in Lahore will officially restart from August 18 after summer vacations.

Although schools will open on August 14 for Independence Day celebrations only, regular classes will not be held that day. Authorities strictly directed that no educational institution will be allowed to reopen before August 14, 2025.

Due to Chehlum and annual Urs of Data Darbar, a public holiday has been declared on August 15. Schools will also remain closed on August 16 and 17 for the regular Saturday and Sunday weekend.

From August 18 onward, schools will operate under the new post-summer schedule, with timings set from 7:30 AM to 1:30 PM.