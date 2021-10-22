Punjab announces door-to-door Covid vaccination drive from Oct 25
LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced it will kick off its door-to-door coronavirus vaccination drive from October 25.
According to a notification issued by the Punjab government, the campaign will last till November 12. The government will vaccinate people at their homes across its nine divisions and 36 districts.
The objective of the drive is to ensure 100% of the targeted people are vaccinated. A focal person has also been appointed to ensure the campaign achieves its targets.
The Punjab government has decided to vaccinate those who have not yet received the jab at their homes after reports indicated that a lot of people have not received the jab.
A day earlier, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar had urged authorities in certain cities to improve their vaccination efforts.
Taking to Twitter, Umar had commended the vaccination progress in Islamabad, Peshawar, Gilgit, Sargodha and other cities. The federal minister, however, underscored the need for improvement in the vaccination process in Karachi, Hyderabad, Nowshera, Faisalabad, Quetta, Mardan and other cities.
“To ensure there is no 5th wave of COVID-19, we have to meet vaccination targets set,” he added.
