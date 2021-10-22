Pakistan reports 567 new Covid cases, 16 deaths
08:38 AM | 22 Oct, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has recorded 16 new COVID deaths in a day, while the national positivity ratio has dropped to 1.44 percent, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest statistics, at least 567 people contracted the deadly virus whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,267,393.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 884 patients have recovered from the novel virus and the total recoveries stand at 1,214,663.

At least 466,945 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 438,636 in Punjab 177,240 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,615 Islamabad, 33,159 in Balochistan, 34,422 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,376 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 39,200 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 20,405,357 since the first case was reported.

