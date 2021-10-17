Saudi Arabia allows full-capacity attendance at Grand Mosque

JEDDAH – Mecca’s Grand Mosque has dropped social distancing as worshippers praying shoulder-to-shoulder for the first time since the start of Covid pandemic.

Reports of the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) cited that floor markings for social distancing were removed as the Grand Mosque is operated at full capacity.

A statement issued by Kingdom’s official agency said “This is in line with the decision to ease precautionary measures and to allow pilgrims and visitors to the Grand Mosque at full capacity”.

Meanwhile, Saudi officials said worshippers must be fully vaccinated against the novel virus while all visitors need to wear face masks within the mosque.

Reports quoting the Saudi interior ministry said the kingdom will ease COVID-induced curbs from today in light of a sharp drop in daily infections besides a considerable advancement of vaccination numbers.

Saudi Arabia also lifted restrictions at gatherings, transportation, closed venues, restaurants, and cinemas.

Earlier, the kingdom announced to accept vaccinating foreigners for Umrah as the pandemic immensely disturbed the pilgrimages – that is key revenue earners for the largest country in the Middle East.