Covid-19 Vaccination Center set up at Arfa Software Technology Park for tenants and PITB employees
LAHORE – As per the directives of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Covid-19 Vaccination Center has been set up at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) for the employees of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), tenants of ASTP and their families.
Regarding this, Punjab IT & Higher Education Minister Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz along with Commissioner Lahore Captain (Retired) Muhammad Usman inaugurated the Covid-19 Vaccination Center at ASTP. Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor, Additional Commissioner Amman Qidwai, PITB DG IT-Operations Faisal Yousaf and other senior officials were also present at the occasion.
