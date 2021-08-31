Sindh makes coronavirus vaccination mandatory for matric, inter students

07:11 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
KARACHI – The Sindh government on Tuesday declared coronavirus vaccination mandatory for matriculation and intermediate students across the province.

The government said that unvaccinated students will not be allowed to attend classes, adding that vaccination centres will be set up at the educational institutions.

Last week, the National Command and Operation Centre announced that a drive to vaccinate students aged 17 and above will be launched from September 1.

Students are required to get themselves vaccinated by October 15 while all teaching and non-teaching staff have been given till September 30 to receive vaccination.

On Monday, the Sindh government decided to vaccinate students of grades 9 to 12 against the Covid-19 at all private and public sector schools and colleges across the province.

The inoculation drive for students will be launched from September 6, it was decided in a meeting chaired by Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho.

The jabs will be administrated to as many as 1.42 million students from grades 9 to 12 while more than 2,500 teams will take part in the vaccination drive.

In the first phase, students in districts will be vaccinated and later the campaign will be extended to the taluka level.

The health minister has directed the administrations of schools and colleges to take the consent of parents for vaccinating children at educational institutions.

She said the registration of vaccinated students would also be ensured after the completion of the vaccination process.

